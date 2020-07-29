New
Harman Kardon · 19 mins ago
$200 $500
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
Details
Harman Kardon · 2 days ago
Harman Kardon Citation 500 Speaker
$230 $700
free shipping
It's $470 under list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- 2 25mm tweeters and 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
Harman Kardon · 2 wks ago
Harman Kardon Citation Tower Bluetooth Floorstanding Smart Speaker Pair
$800 in cart $3,000
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $700. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Tips
- They're available in Black or Silver.
Features
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
Target · 1 wk ago
Headphones and Speakers at Target
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Refurb Bose Solo 5 Soundbar
$100 $200
free shipping
Most stores charge $79 more for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A "like-new" 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Jamo S 807 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair
$169 $519
free shipping
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung Sound+ Wireless Subwoofer
$200 $500
free shipping
That's a low by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- frequency range of 27Hz to 120Hz
- 10" driver
- compatible with a variety of sound bars, listed on product page
P.C. Richard and Son · 3 wks ago
Harman Kardon Allure Speaker
$70 $250
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
Features
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
Harman Audio · 3 wks ago
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$60 $250
free shipping
Save $190 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
