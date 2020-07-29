New
Harman Kardon · 19 mins ago
Harman Kardon SB20 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$200 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • remote control
  • Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
  • Model: HKSB20BLKAM
expired
Harman Kardon · 5 mos ago
Refurb Harman Kardon SB20 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$150 $500
free shipping

That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Tips
  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
Features
  • frequency response 45Hz to 20kHz
  • 2-way dual driver modules
  • Dolby Digital decoding
  • Model: HKSB20BLKAM
