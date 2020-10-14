New
Harman Kardon · 22 mins ago
Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$200 $450
free shipping

Save $250 and get it for the best price we've seen.

Features
  • two 90mm woofers
  • two 20mm tweeters
  • mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
  • rechargeable Li-Ion battery
  • Model: HKGOPLAYMINIBLKAM
Details
Comments
