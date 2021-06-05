Harbor Breeze Armitage Builder Series 52" Ceiling Fan for $50
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Harbor Breeze Armitage Builder Series 52" Ceiling Fan
$50
pickup

That's about $50 less than you'd pay for similarly designed fans and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 5 reversible blades
  • flush mount installation
  • provides airflow for large rooms up to 400-sq ft.
  • frosted glass light kit includes one 6.5-watt LED bulb
  • Model: CC52WW5L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lowe's Harbor Breeze
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's   -- $50 Buy Now