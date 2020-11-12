That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This certified refurbished item comes with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- brews full carafe or single mug
- 2 easy-fill reservoirs
- programmable timer
- auto shut-off
- bold & regular brew strength options
- Model: 49957
It's the lowest price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Target
- air-fry convection
- includes air frying basket, bake pan, and broil rack
- curved glass door provides easy access to food
- "Stay On" setting and 30-minute timer with auto shutoff and ready bell
- Model: 31323
- UPC: 040094313235
Save 15% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts smooth, touchable lid edges
- opens pop-top and regular cans
- easy-touch opening lever
- Model: 76606ZA
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery. Or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
- 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
- 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12--months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
