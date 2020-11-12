New
Certified Refurb Hamilton Beach 2-Way K-Cup Coffee Maker
$60 $100
free shipping

That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • This certified refurbished item comes with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
  • brews full carafe or single mug
  • 2 easy-fill reservoirs
  • programmable timer
  • auto shut-off
  • bold & regular brew strength options
  • Model: 49957
