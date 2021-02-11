That's $55 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for a new one. (It's $210 off list.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Red.
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1A493UA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's $17 under our mention from three days ago, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Acid Green (pictured) or Ghost White.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZF33AV_1
It's $79 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM and 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 15-dy2035ms
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $999.99 after coupon "THINKPRESDAY" ($1.349 off).
- Many items have coupons marked on their individual pages.
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
Use coupon code "DBDTPR499" to get this price. That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
