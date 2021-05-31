HP 10th-Gen. i5 17.3" Touch Laptop for $612

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this price and save $283 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Focus Camera via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED touch display
- 12GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 8JF22UAR#ABA
Apply code "HP21MD5" to drop the price $33 below our mention a day ago and save a total of $193 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
Get this price with coupon code "HP21MD5". It's $30 under our mention from last week, back at the lowest price we've seen, and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's a savings of $190 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- In Mineral Silver.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 13Q78UA#ABA
Save on laptops, accessories, and bundles. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Core i7 13.5" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
It's the lowest price we could find today by $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
Apply coupon code "SummerLT4" to get this deal. That's $700 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-DK1056WM
