New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Google Nest Thermostat (2020)
$108 $199
free shipping

It's $22 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $22.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Fog.
  • Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with most 24V heating and cooling systems
  • 2.4" IPS LCD
  • 802.11n dual-band WiFi & Bluetooth
  • temperature adjustments for seasonal changes
  • smart energy monitoring
  • remote management via the Google Home app
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: GA02083-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Home eBay Google
Smart Home Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $108 Buy Now