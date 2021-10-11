Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $61 under the best we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by GoPro via eBay.
- 4K video capture
- 12MP photo resolution
- touch screen & voice control
- advanced noise suppression
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- Model: CHDHX-801
You'd pay $100 more everywhere else. Buy Now at GoPro
- Also included in the bundle is the SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card (it adds to cart automatically).
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Adorama
- gesture control
- smartphone control
- Capture Me face tracking
- measures 4" x 3.34" x 0.51"
- pre-programmed flight patterns
- includes battery, USB-C cable, 8GB MicroSD card, & carrying case
- Model: 90000201 V2
It's $193 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pine Mountain Archery via eBay.
- External antenna
- Onboard GPS
- 80-foot invisible flash range
- 80-foot detection range
- OTA (Over the air) firmware updates
- Model: MCG-13477
Apply code "QZKCXTWJ" to save 30% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- 1.8x2.8m for $16.09 ($7 off).
- 2x3m for $18.19 ($8 off).
- 3x3m for $21.69 ($9 off).
- 3x3.6m for $25.19 ($11 off).
- Sold by Andoer via Amazon.
- Stand not included.
- washable
- finished along all edges to prevent tears
- includes 3 clamps
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crown & Paw
- Posted by Kim Bishop.
- Why does she love this deal? "My pets are my family and I could not think of a better way to display my love for my furry children than to have them displayed on my wall in all their regal glory. The process was really easy and within 24 hours I had a preview send to my email to approve for printing or make changes. They make purr-fect gifts for family and friends, too!"
- made with never-fade ink
- attached hooks for hanging
- printed & crafted in the USA
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $9 off one of the best used prices we found, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by GoPro via eBay.
- 2" display
- waterproof
- built-in GPS
- HDMI port
- Model: CHDHX701
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video capture
- 12MP photo resolution
- touch screen & voice control
- advanced noise suppression
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- Model: CHDHX-801
Sign In or Register