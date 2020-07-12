That's $60 less than most retailers charge, a low today by $19, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- front and rear cameras for VR-style 360° spherical recording
- 5.2K video capture at 30 fps, 3K at 60 fps
- 18MP spherical photo capture
- 4-channel 360° audio recording
- voice and mobile app control
- waterproof to 16 feet
- Model: CHDHZ-103
It's $100 off and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2" touchscreen LCD
- 4K video capture at 60fps
- 12-megapixel photo resolution at 30fps
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing
- Model: CHDHX-701
