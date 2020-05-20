Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Gigabyte Aero 9th-Gen i7 16" 4K OLED Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$1,999 $2,499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 9th-Gen Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • Samsung 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) AMOLED Thin Bezel UHD display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: AERO 15 OLED XA-7US5130SP
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Adorama Gigabyte
Core i7 Gaming SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register