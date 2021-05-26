Gateway 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $419

New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$419 $749
free shipping
It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-1
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
