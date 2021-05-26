Gateway 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $419
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gateway 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$419 $749
free shipping

It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: GWTN156-1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Gateway, Inc.
Core i5 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Top Tech Popularity: 4/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 44% -- $419 Buy Now