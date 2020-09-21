New
Refurb Garmin fenix 5 GPS Smart Watch
$200 $500
free shipping

That's $100 under the next lowest price we could find for a refurb. Most retailers charge at least $299.99 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Gpscity via eBay.
  • WiFi enabled
  • 16GB memory
  • 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
  • Model: 010-01688-00
