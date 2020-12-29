That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Beige.
- 1920 x 1920 resolution
- 2.7" 230k-Dot LCD monitor
- 4x digital zoom
- 33.4mm f/2.4 Lens
- hybrid digital/instant camera
- Model: FUISQ20BL
It's $201 under list price and the best it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on
December 26January 12 but can be ordered now.
- X-Trans CMOS III 24.3-megapixel sensor
- touch function controls
- Bluetooth Ver 4.0
That's $300 off the list price and a fair deal considering you'll pay at least that much elsewhere with no accessories. It's $200 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently out of stock but more is on the way. Order at this price now to get the discount.
- XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
- 24.2MP APS-C format CMOS sensor
- accessories include a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD card and carry bag
That's $50 under the list price, and thanks to the Kohl's Cash, the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Sky Blue (pictured) or Lilac.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable December 25 to January 3rd.
- includes 10-pk. film, photo holder clip stand, and idea book
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
Apply coupon code "B5BGXTR5" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by AbergBestDirect via Amazon.
- 2.7" LCD
- 8x digital zoom
- 1080p video recording
- Model: 20180112-BC
Save on over 200 photography accessories. Choose from lighting, cases, tripods, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Incase DSLR Pro Pack Nylon Camera Backpack for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's a savings of $150 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,500mAh power
- 3-axis
- 12 MP
- 4K @ 60fps video
- Model: OT110
Save on headphones, speakers, microphones, PAs, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured are the AKG Acoustics K240 Studio Semi-Open Headphones for $49. ($20 off)
It's $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Bluetooth
- add effects, customize the output, and fine tune with EQ presets
- LCD display
- remote control
- Model: HA-PA-150-BT
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
It's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
