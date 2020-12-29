New
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 Hybrid Instant Camera
$100 $160
  • In Beige.
  • 1920 x 1920 resolution
  • 2.7" 230k-Dot LCD monitor
  • 4x digital zoom
  • 33.4mm f/2.4 Lens
  • hybrid digital/instant camera
  • Model: FUISQ20BL
