Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster HSS for $600

Guitar Center · 44 mins ago
$600 $830
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Features
- 22-fret, 9.5"-radius Pau Ferro fingerboard
- HSS pickup configuration (player series)
- alder body w/ gloss finish
- Model: 1500000257000
Musician's Friend · 2 wks ago
Fender Strap Blocks 4-Pack
$2.89 $4
free shipping
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Guitar Center · 22 mins ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Plus Top Telecaster
$600 $830
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Available at this price in Sienna Sunburst.
Features
- gloss-finished AA flame maple top
- maple neck & fretboard
- Player Series Alnico 5 single-coil pickups
- string-through body bridge
- vintage style tuners
- Model: 1500000315683
Apple Services · 2 wks ago
Fender Tune Guitar App w/ Tune Plus for iOS / Android
free
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
Tips
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
Features
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Eastar · 8 hrs ago
Eastar Captain Blues Diatonic Harmonica
$6.50 $13
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" to save 50%. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
Donner · 2 wks ago
Donner Acoustic Foam Panel 50-Pack
$40 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar Stainless Steel Guiro w/ Scraper
$17 $29
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
