Ace Hardware · 42 mins ago
Feit Electric A19 E26 (Medium) LED Smart WiFi Bulb Soft White 60 Watt Equivalence 3-Pack
$20 $40
That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $8.65 shipping fee.
  • up to 25,000 hours of life
  • turn on/off and adjust lighting with your smartphone
  • compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice assistants
  • control lighting with simple voice commands
  • Model: OM60/927CA/AG/3
