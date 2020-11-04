That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $8.65 shipping fee.
- up to 25,000 hours of life
- turn on/off and adjust lighting with your smartphone
- compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice assistants
- control lighting with simple voice commands
- Model: OM60/927CA/AG/3
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "22HFLPP8" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eonfay-US via Amazon.
- 500W equivalent
- 6,500K
- cool daylight
- 6,200-lumens
- E39 to E26 Mogul base adapter
- Model: EON-6500K-54W
Take 30% off with coupon code "6BMX4NLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 5000K Daylight or 3000K Warm White.
- Sold by Home Treasure Lighting via Amazon.
- 450-lumens output
- non-dimmable
- E26 base
Apply coupon code "D22WBULB" to save at least $15. Buy Now at Sansi
- The 3,000k model 2-pack is available for $23.99 via the same coupon.
- In White.
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25-watt equivalent
- E26 base
- estimated 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: 80132-SU
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|50%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register