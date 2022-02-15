You'd pay $16 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 5-foot cord
- 3,000-lumen
- 6" hanging wire harnesses
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: SHOP3X1840V1
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: 75-5426
Apply coupon code "70UA9OJZ" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- uses 3 AAA batteries
- 395nm wavelength
- pocket size
- 12 LEDs
- Model: T-6
Apply coupon code "4YV7AD3U" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Homelazy via Amazon.
- 6,500K color temperature
- 5 adjustable panels
- 12,000 lumens
- E26/E27 base
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items involve free gifts too.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
It's the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- precise fit custom machined tip
- optimized Shockzone
- Model: 48-32-4403
You'd pay double that at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- A19 bulb with E26 base
- Warm white color
- Non-dimmable
- Model: A80083010K/10RP
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- average lifetime of 11,000 hours
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: A80085010KLED10
That's a $19 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- They're available in Warm White
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11,000 hour average life
- 800 lumens
- Model: A80083010K
You'd pay at least $4 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Daylight or Soft White.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- dimmable
- E26 medium base
