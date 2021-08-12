Eva-Dry 2500-Sq. Ft. 2L Dehumidifier for $60

That's the best deal we could find by $27. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup.
- absorbs up to 20 oz. of moisture per day
- 2-liter tank capacity
- Model: EDV-2500
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $173. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to reduce and control humidity in basements and whole homes up to 5,200 sq. ft.
- Removes up to 95 pints (12 gallons) of water per day
- Casters
- Model: 1852
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- recharges for up to 10 years of use
- non-toxic crystallized silica gel
- 6-oz. absorbing capacity
- 333-cubic feet coverage
- Model: E-333
Apply coupon code "DNEWS212721" to get this deal. That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day GE warranty applies.
- removes 35 pints of moisture from the air every day
- empty bucket alarm
- clean filter alert
- LED digital controls
- adjustable humidistat
- 3 fan speeds
- auto-restart and auto defrost features
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- measured at 50.9 dB, 2.3 dB below average.
- power draw of 22 watts
- 16-oz. water tank
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
This is the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measures 48" H x 24" W x 12" D
- supports 55-lbs. per shelf
- interconnectable design
- Model: 91088-1C
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|25%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register