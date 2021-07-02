Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot for $100
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum
$100 $250
free shipping

That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 1500Pa suction power
  • Boost-IQ technology
  • 3-point cleaning
  • 0.6L dustbin
  • 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
  • Model: T2123111
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Robot Vacuums eBay Eufy
Refurbished Smart Home
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $100 Buy Now