Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot for $100

That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That's the best price we could find by $60, and a sizeable $170 off list. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 30-day Woot! warranty is provided.
- 2000Pa Max suction
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant
- automatically increases suction power when needed
- up to 100 minutes of vacuuming time
- Model: AK-T2128111
- UPC: 848061058406
Apply coupon code "42RJXYRI" for a total savings of $383 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two items are added to cart as a bundle.
- Sold by Proscenic Store - US via Amazon.
- laser navigation system
- home mapping
- schedule cleaning
- select room cleaning
- virtual no-go zones
- auto increases suction for carpet
- auto-empty into base
It's $280 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- multi surface roll
- Model: AV1010AE
Purchase a Samsung Powerbot robot vacuum and get up to $250 instant Samsung credit to be used on other merchandise. Use the credit now or save it for later (it will be sent via email). Shop Now at Samsung
- Eligible items for the credit will be displayed after you add your vacuum to the cart.
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "DREAMED934" to save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreametech Offical Store via Amazon.
- control via app
- 3,000Pa suction
- 6 cleaning methods
- 3.0 LDS laser system
- compatible with Alexa
- up to 150 mins runtime per charge
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Clip the $4 off on-page coupon and appy code "EUFY1080" for a savings of $10, making it the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p resolution
- human/pet/crying detection
- infrared night vision to 33 feet
- Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, & Alexa compatibility
- Model: T84001W1
