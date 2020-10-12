That's $900 less than Epson's direct price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 2,200-lumen output
- 140,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
- 3D-ready RF emitter
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- 4K Enhancement Technology
- Model: V11H715120
Clip the on page coupon for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dr. J Store via Amazon.
- compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick
- SD card slot, HDMI, VGA, USB
- 170" maximum display size
- 840x480 native resolution
- 40,000-hour lamp life
- 2,000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: HI-04
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- up to 10 ppm monochrome and up to 7.2 ppm color copying
- up to 15.8 ppm monochrome and up to 11.3 ppm color printing
- 2400 dpi scanning
- 2.4" display WiFi
- voice activated printing
- smart device printing
- Model: XP-6100
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ PC and Mac
- auto document feeder
- scans up to 35 ppm/70 ipm
- searchable PDFs/editable files
- Model: ES-400
It's $911 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Epson
- A 1-year limited warranty applies.
- 600 dpi
- 75-page feeder
- front control panel
- Model: B11B203201-N
