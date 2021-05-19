Energizer 2032 3V Lithium Coin Battery 6-Pack for $5
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Energizer 2032 3V Lithium Coin Battery 6-Pack
$5.09 $15
free shipping

That's $3 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Also, my big math brain tells me that it's less than a buck per battery. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by EverydayBatteries via eBay.
Features
  • replacement for L14, DL2032, SB-T15, and 5004LC
  • Model: 2032BP-6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Batteries eBay Energizer
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Energizer 2032 3V Lithium Coin Battery 6-Pack for $8
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Energizer 2032 3V Lithium Coin Battery 6-Pack
$7.99 $15
free shipping

It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • replacement for L14, DL2032, SB-T15, and 5004LC
  • Model: 2032BP-6
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $5 Buy Now
Amazon 46% $7 (exp 3 mos ago) $8 Check Price