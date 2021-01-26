New
Dell Technologies · 56 mins ago
Dell XPS Tower 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop PC
$449 $710
free shipping

It's $261 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smx8490w10ph670p3
