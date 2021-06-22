Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro, 6GB GPU for $1,099
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro, 6GB GPU
$1,099 $1,399
free shipping

Use coupon code "DTDEAL5" for a $411 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • DVD writer
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cto8940w10prkl2h
  • Code "DTDEAL5"
  • Expires 6/24/2021
