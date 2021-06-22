Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro, 6GB GPU for $1,099

Use coupon code "DTDEAL5" for a $411 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cto8940w10prkl2h
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
With coupon code "DTDEAL6", it's the lowest price we've seen and a savings of $645. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ph7057
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF6" to save $420 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saff416
Save on a variety of items including select PCs, monitors, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Dell Home
With prices starting from
$105 $140, save on brands such as Lenovo, Acer, LG, Asus, Sceptre, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Facebook Portal Plus 15.6" Smart Video Calling Display for $179 ($100 off).
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Use coupon code "PRIMEDEAL4U" to save up to 48% off an in-stock system of $599 or more, or 28% off anything less than $598. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance and select items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's $428 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's over $500 less than its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4014
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
It's $264 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
That's a savings of $189. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $249. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
