Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 12GB GPU for $1,300 for members
Costco · 18 mins ago
Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 12GB GPU
$1,300 for members $1,500
$10 shipping

That's $318 less than you'd pay for this build direct from Dell. (In-stock prices for the still hard-to-find RTX 3060 GPU alone trend over $800.) Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (In this case, the cost of a membership is cheaper, so you may prefer to sign up using the link below.)
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
  • 32GB RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: XPS8940-7159BLK-PUS
Related Offers
