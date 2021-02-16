New
Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$629 $799
free shipping

Apply coupon code "prezdaylt629" to save $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv155w10p2c5104tp
  • Code "prezdaylt629"
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
