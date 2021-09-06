Dell PowerEdge T340 Intel Celeron Tower Server for $769
Dell PowerEdge T340 Intel Celeron Tower Server
$769 $1,323
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
  • No operating system included
  • Model: pe_t340_13159_vi_vp
Celeron
