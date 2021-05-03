Dell Inspiron 5400 11th-Gen. i3 23.8" All-In-One Desktop PC for $500
Dell Inspiron 5400 11th-Gen. i3 23.8" All-In-One Desktop PC
$500 $650
Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I5400-3344SLV-PUS
