It's a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Intel Core 5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktn25491dtpws
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $237 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake 4-Core CPU
- 13.3" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution touch display w/ Active Pen support
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $20 under our previous mention and a savings of $700 off the list price today.
Update: The price has risen to $819. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Apply coupon code "SAVE40OPTIPLEX" to save an extra 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, you can use "SAVE35LATITUDE" to take 35% off Latitide laptops, or "SAVE30ANYITEM" to cut an extra 30% off any other in stock item.
It's a savings of $50 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Dell ComfortView and flicker-free technologies
- stand tilts from -5° to 20°
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- Model: H3K85
Shop a selection of Black Friday deals early to get up to 41% off laptops and 2-in-1s, monitors from $100, and more discounts on desktops and accessories that go up to 54%. Shop Now at Dell Home
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|25%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register