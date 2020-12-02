That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4 ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721H
- UPC: 884116375548
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
With the gift card, it's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
That's a savings of $80 off list price.
Update: It's now $219.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
Thanks to the $200 gift card, that's $100 less than our mention from last month, a low today by $205, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- dual 9W speakers
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports
- as low as 5ms response time
- Model: U3419W
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $64 and a good deal for this coin in BU condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty-Coin via eBay.
- BU (brilliant Uncirculated)
- random date
- minted between 1957 and 1968
- .2354-oz. bullion
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
