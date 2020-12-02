New
Dell 27" 1080p IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$160 $250
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 4 ms response time
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: S2721H
  • UPC: 884116375548
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $160 Buy Now
Amazon   $160 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $160 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price