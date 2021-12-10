It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- low noise operation
- variable trigger and speed lock
- up to 450 CFM of air volume and up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- Model: DCBL722B
-
Published 5 hr ago
Verified 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by MaxTool via Amazon.
- trimmer has 13" swath, dual .080" line with bump feed, and variable trigger with high/low speed control
- blower has up to 400 CFM of air volume at 90 MPH, brushless motor, variable trigger, and speed lock
- includes 4.0Ah Li-ion battery and charger
- Model: DCKO975M1
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
- cuts up to 3/4" thick
- front hand guard
- Model: DCHT820B
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop it to $213.05. That's a $52 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- string trimmer
- blower
- battery
- charger
- 0.08" line, pre-wound in spool
- concentrator nozzle
- Model: DCKO215M1
Save up to 39% on edgers, drill/drivers, bits, nailers, batteries, heaters, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 25% on orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt Cordless Propane Heater for $154.42 after code (a low by $26).
- Most items are sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Shop discounts on garden tools, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a variety of certified refurbished tools from Worx, Sun Joe, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 22" 15A Electric Snow Blower for $129 ($40 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'style'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|12%
|$129 (exp 6 hrs ago)
|$130
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$122 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register