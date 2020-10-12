New
eBay · 59 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit
$322 $499
free shipping

Coupon code "PFALL15" makes it $27 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Brushless 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver
  • Brushless 1/4" Impact Driver
  • Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw
  • LED Work Light
  • 2Ah and 4Ah lithium-ion batteries and charger
  • Model: DCK487D1M1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $322 Buy Now