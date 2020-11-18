New
Northern Tool · 19 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit
$499 w/ $50 Gift Card w/ padding $749
free shipping

Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406
  • Code "273542"
  • Published 19 min ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 33% -- $499 Buy Now
Amazon 33% $733 (exp 3 wks ago) $499 Check Price
Walmart 7% $690 (exp 17 hrs ago) $690 Check Price
eBay   $400 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price