$46 more than last December's refurbished mention and you'd pay $779 or more for a refurbished kit today.
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Angle Grinder
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Circular Saw
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Driver
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Wrench
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Rotary Tool
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Worklight
- two 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
- charger
- kit bag
- Model: DCK881D2
- UPC: 885911599245
It's the lowest price we could find by $59.
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's the best price we could find by $79.
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
- DCL040 LED Work Light
- Model: DCK466D2
- UPC: 885911696401
That's the best price we could find by $11.
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
That's $129 under what Home Depot charges and the lowest price we could find.
- built-in LED light
- powered by REDLITHIUM lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 2691-22
It's the lowest price we could find by $19.
- CMCD700 20V drill/driver w/ 2 speeds
- CMCF800 20V impact driver
- easy bit change
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $11, although most stores charge around $200. (It's also a $70 drop since our mention from a month ago, although that included a free extra tool.)
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's a shipped low by more than $100.
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best now by $6.
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
- Dcd780 compact front to back and lightweight, designed to fit into tight areas
- Dcf885 offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4" Hex chuck that accepts 1" Bit tips
- Dcs381 with keyless blade Clamp allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft.
- DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.
- Dcs551 has a 26, 000 RPM motor for versatility in cutting out drywall
- Model: DCK881D2
- UPC: 885911599245
