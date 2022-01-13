It's $100 off list and the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- XPS cross cut positioning system
- stainless steel miter detent plate
- oversized bevel scale
- brushed motor
- Model: DCS361B
It's $100 off list and the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cuts 2x8 in a single pass
- 0° to 50° extended miter range
- blade brake
- LED cut line indication and work light
- Model: R4123
Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
More Offers
It's $100 off list and the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|30%
|$230
|$230
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|24%
|$199 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$249
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$389 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$425
|Check Price
|eBay
|$160 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register