eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refub DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit
$460 $729
free shipping

That's $269 under the lowest price we could find for a new kit. Buy Now at eBay

  • This certified refurb combo kit is backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Angle Grinder
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Circular Saw
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Driver
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Wrench
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Rotary Tool
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Worklight
  • two 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • charger
  • kit bag
  • Model: DCK881D2
  • UPC: 885911599245
eBay 36% -- $460 Buy Now
Amazon   $499 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price