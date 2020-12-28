That's $269 under the lowest price we could find for a new kit. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurb combo kit is backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Angle Grinder
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Circular Saw
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Driver
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Wrench
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Rotary Tool
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Worklight
- two 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
- charger
- kit bag
- Model: DCK881D2
- UPC: 885911599245
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- Two 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- The DeWalt ToughSystem Large Case has a deep removable tray designed to fit a cordless tool battery and charger.
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
It's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Amazon
- DCD771 Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Impact Driver
- DCS381 Reciprocating Saw
- DCS393 Circular Saw
- DCS356 Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DCW210 5" Random Orbit Sander
- Bluetooth speaker
- 2 batteries
- charger
- kit bag
- Model: DCK771D1M1
- UPC: 885911696449
Apply coupon code "273547" to snag the $50 gift card. Thanks to said gift card, it's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 6.7" length impact wrench with up to 600 ft./lbs. torque
- 3/8" rachet with up to 55 ft./lbs. max torque
- Redlink Plus battery & tool communication
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries and a charger
- Model: 2591-22
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
