DampRid Moisture Absorber Refill 42-oz. Beads for $3 for Ace Reward members
Ace Hardware
DampRid Moisture Absorber Refill 42-oz. Beads
$3 for Ace Reward members $7
It's about $2 under what you would pay in-store locally elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Available in Pure Linen scent.
  • Designed for use with refillable DampRid containers (sold separately).
  • You'll need to sign up for an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which run about $9. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • non-toxic formula
  • reclosable pouch
  • active ingredient of calcium chloride purports to attract excess moisture from the air, remove musty odors, and improve overall air quality
  • Model: FG30PL
  Expires 7/31/2021
