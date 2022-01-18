New
Ace Hardware · 14 mins ago
$100 in cart $118
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Published 14 min ago
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Dimex EasyFlex Landscape Edging Anchoring Spikes 45-Pack
$11 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- for dig-in landscape edging, paver restraints, yard ornaments, tent stakes, and more
- Model: 1989S-45C
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Flame King Propane Torch Weed Burner
$26 $40
free shipping
It's the best shipped price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Radius Root Slayer Soil Knife
$18 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- inverted V-shaped tip for cutting roots
- Model: 16211
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ames 40" Stand-Up Weeder
$35 $68
free shipping
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ejection slide
- Model: 2917300
Ace Hardware · 19 hrs ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Milwaukee Tools & Accessories at Ace Hardware
Up to 56% off
pickup
Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Discounts on tools, lighting, decor, and more
free delivery w/ $50
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Feit Light Bulbs at Ace Hardware
Up to 50% off
free delivery w/ $50
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
