That's $37 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A warranty applies, but its terms aren't specified.
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- Model: HB-120PC
Published 16 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty is included, although it is unclear who backs it.
- audible alert
- 6 adjustable temperature control settings
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, tongs, & 4-slot pancake plate
- Model: WAF-300
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H
- removable parts are dishwasher-safe
- includes power base, 8-cup food processor, 40-oz. blender, juice extractor, & chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: CFP-800
That's a $10 low over the next best store front. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- 2-oz. measuring cap
- pre-programmed smoothie and ice crush functions
- touchpad controls with LED indicators
- 56-oz. BPA-free Tritan plastic jar
- Model: SPB-650FR
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Take 60% off by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "ZSVWD5MT". (Plus, it's a $4 drop from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver.
- Sold by SUNAVO via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- portable
- adjustable temperature control
- fast heating
- low noise
- Model: HP102-T2
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
It's $56 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Onyx Black & Rose Gold.
- glass lid
- tapered rims
- dishwasher, freezer safe
- aluminum-encapsulated base
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
