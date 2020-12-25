New
Refurb Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender
$35 $110
free shipping

That's $37 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A warranty applies, but its terms aren't specified.
  • Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
  • 2 speeds
  • stainless steel blades
  • Model: HB-120PC
