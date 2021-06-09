Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer for $50

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25
You'd pay $11 more at Walmart for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
That's $22 under our mention from three weeks ago, $72 less than buying it new, and a tie for the best price we've seen after applying coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 beverage sizes: 4- to 12-oz.
- removable 72-oz. water reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- hot water button
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- Model: SS-10
Coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" cuts the price; it's the best deal we could find by $13, but most stores charge $220 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, pad your order over $300 with back-to-class items to drop the price to $175.96 after coupon. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- 69-oz. removable reservoir
- brews one or two cups
- warming tray on top
- removable drip tray and cover
- Model: EM-200NP1
Coupon codes "BTCSAVE2021" and "MEMORIAL10" combine to make this the lowest price we could find by $69. Even better, you can pad your order over $300 with other coupon-eligible items (linked below) to drop the price further to $195.96. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fries up to 3 lbs. at once
- 80°F to 450°F temperature range
- stainless steel housing
- interior light
- includes a dishwasher-safe baking pan and air fryer basket
- Model: TOA-65
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- bakes 12" pizzas
- non-stick coated baking plate
- make quesadillas, nachos, mini frittatas, quiche, croissants, giant cookies, hors d'oeuvres, & more
- Model: BC-2958CR
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon code for a savings of $38, making it the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- 2 coffee selections
- transparent water tank
- measures 5.3" x 13" x 10.2"
- works w/ Lavazza Blue capsules
- Model: 041953000648
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
These are discounted to as little as a fifth of their list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Callway 2017 Epic Pro 7 Iron Steel 6.0 for $47.69 ($202 off)
Save $8 and get the best price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
At $19 off, it's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- non-aerosol pump spray
- Model: COM-099
Use code "BTCSAVE2021" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $25, but most stores charge $230 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, pad your order over $300 with back-to-class items to drop the price to $183.99 after coupon. See the related offer linked below.
- Stainless steel blades
- 14-cup capacity
- Glass storage
- Model: DFP-14BKSY
