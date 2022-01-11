That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. For further comparison, it's also a buck under our certified refurb mention from November making it the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- charcoal water filter
- removable 40-oz. reservoir
- compatible w/ any brand of single cup pod
- Model: SS-15P1
-
-
-
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
That's $23 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- bread, bagel, English muffin, frozen waffle, pastry, and defrost options
- single slice option
- 7 shade settings
- high lift carriage
- Model: CPT-620
- UPC: 086279087928, 735533395414
It's $43 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 5.5-qt. polished stainless steel bowl
- 500W motor
- 12 speeds
- includes chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and splash guard with pour spout
- Model: SM-50
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- stainless steel pot
- nonstick grilling plate
- adjustable temperature
- detachable base
- Model: TRMC-40
Coupon code "508A46KR" takes an extra 50% off for $11 less than we saw it last month and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreamy Kitchen via Amazon.
- includes bake tray and handle, bake rack, rotisserie and handle, airfry rack, bake cage, and crumb tray
- dishwasher safe accessories
- heats up to 450°F
- 23-quart capacity
- 1,700 watts
- 12 presets
That is $70 less than NutriBullet direct charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- easy-twist extractor blade
- 2 speeds
- pulse function
- dishwasher safe
- Model: NB50200OR
Save on egg makers, toasters, griddles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Dash Sous Vide Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker for $39.99 ($10 off the list price).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DiscountCentralOnline via eBay.
- voice activated
- USB 2.1A fast charging port
- connect via Bluetooth or AUX-IN
- Model: 36234LINKDRIVE
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy-gauge aluminized steel
- Whitford Xylan nonstick coating
- Model: AMB-17CS
This is the lowest price we found by $7. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
