Cuisinart Blend & Cook Soup Maker for $42
eBay · 15 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Blend & Cook Soup Maker
$42 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to drop it to $42.49. That's $18 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • four speeds
  • pulse setting
  • 56-oz jar
  • Model: SBC1000
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
