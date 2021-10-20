It's a low by $48, but most charge $130 or more It's also the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- 12 preprogrammed menu options
- bake up to a 2-lb. loaf
- 3 crust shades
- LCD display
- Model: CBK-110FR
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's $45 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- nonstick coating
- makes 2 deep-pocket 1" Belgian waffles
- Model: WAF-F20P1
- UPC: 086279095664, 086279169334
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes lid
- dishwasher safe
- Cool Grip handles
- Model: 719-14
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick interior
- tempered glass covers
- Model: DSA-11
