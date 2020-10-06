Cafago · 38 mins ago
Creality 3D Printer
$150 $237
Features
  • self assemble
  • resume printing function
  • Model: Ender-3
Details
Comments
  • Code "CC544"
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Fully Open Source with Resume Printing All Metal Frame FDM DIY Printers
$206 $259
Features
  • FULLY OPEN SOURCE: Creality 3D is working with its wonderful community of users and contributors to improve this open sourced product every day. A design culminating from some of the best and brightest minds in the 3D printing world.
  • NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY: Our upgraded control board offers state of the art, "Resume Print" technology. Should your printer suffer unexpected power outages, it will resume from the last recorded extruder position. Goodbye failed prints! The advanced MK-8 extruder's genius design greatly reduces the risk of clogging and uneven extrusion. High precision ball bearing wheels made from Delrin/POM engineering thermoplastic deliver high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
  • HIGH-POWERED, SAFE POWER SUPPLY: The Ender 3 comes with a high-quality power supply, with 2 separate fuses to protect your printer from unexpected power surges, that can heat the build surface to 90*C in just 5 minutes!
  • PARTIALLY-ASSEMBLED KIT: The lower base and all wiring completed in our factory. This kit style 3D printer comes with all tools included and is an excellent project for middle school and high school-aged students. The perfect gift to spark a lifelong love for science and engineering, and provide a deeper understanding of machinery and robotics!
  • CREALITY 3D OFFICIAL STORE: We are the ONLY official Creality 3D Amazon store! Because all of our products are shipped to the consumer directly from the manufacturer, we provide a 18 month limited replacement part and lifetime technical assistance. Professional customer service has always been a cornerstone of our company philosophy.
  • Model: Ender-3
  • UPC: 649910301175, 649910035124

