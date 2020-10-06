Cafago · 38 mins ago
$150 $237
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CC544" for a savings of $87. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- self assemble
- resume printing function
- Model: Ender-3
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Creality 3D · 1 mo ago
Creality3D Ender-3 3D Printer
$155 $310
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Crazyender3usa" to save. That's $25 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Creality 3D
Features
- FDM printer
- Online or offline SD printing
- STL, OBJ, G-Code file formats
TomTop · 3 wks ago
Creality Ender-3 Pro High Precision 3D Printer
$193 $206
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TTPRO3" for a savings of $253 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US local warehouse.
Features
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
TomTop · 5 days ago
Creality CR-10S Pro Upgraded Auto Leveling 3D Printer
$430 $560
free shipping
Apply coupon code "USCR10S" for a savings of $130. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- 300mm x 300mm x 400mm print area
- LCD touchscreen
- supports resume printing
- compatible with 1.75mm printing filaments
- maximum printing speed of 180mm/s
- Model: CR-10S
Monoprice · 2 wks ago
Monoprice MP Mini Deluxe SLA Resin 3D Printer w/ 250ml Resin
$140 $500
free shipping
That's a $60 drop since July and a massive low by $350. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
3 wks ago
Anycubic Photon UV LCD 3D Printer
$169 $287
free shipping
It's $70 under our April mention, $118 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- prints with 405nm photosensitive resin
- interactive interface
- 2K LCD screen
- measures 4.53" x 2.56" x 6.1"
- Model: 27000000
sovol3d.com · 1 mo ago
Sovol Direct Drive 3D Printer
$249 $299
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50OFFSV01SV02" for a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at sovol3d.com
Features
- filament monitor
- resume print function
- removeable glass plate
- supports multiple filaments
- thermal runaway protection
- Model: SV01
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Muslady 24" Ukulele Kit
$55 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- includes LCD equalizer, Capo strings, strap, finger maraca, cleaning cloth, and carry bag
- made of sapele wood
More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
$206 $259
free shipping
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- FULLY OPEN SOURCE: Creality 3D is working with its wonderful community of users and contributors to improve this open sourced product every day. A design culminating from some of the best and brightest minds in the 3D printing world.
- NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY: Our upgraded control board offers state of the art, "Resume Print" technology. Should your printer suffer unexpected power outages, it will resume from the last recorded extruder position. Goodbye failed prints! The advanced MK-8 extruder's genius design greatly reduces the risk of clogging and uneven extrusion. High precision ball bearing wheels made from Delrin/POM engineering thermoplastic deliver high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
- HIGH-POWERED, SAFE POWER SUPPLY: The Ender 3 comes with a high-quality power supply, with 2 separate fuses to protect your printer from unexpected power surges, that can heat the build surface to 90*C in just 5 minutes!
- PARTIALLY-ASSEMBLED KIT: The lower base and all wiring completed in our factory. This kit style 3D printer comes with all tools included and is an excellent project for middle school and high school-aged students. The perfect gift to spark a lifelong love for science and engineering, and provide a deeper understanding of machinery and robotics!
- CREALITY 3D OFFICIAL STORE: We are the ONLY official Creality 3D Amazon store! Because all of our products are shipped to the consumer directly from the manufacturer, we provide a 18 month limited replacement part and lifetime technical assistance. Professional customer service has always been a cornerstone of our company philosophy.
- Model: Ender-3
- UPC: 649910301175, 649910035124
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Cafago
|64%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|20%
|$210 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$206
|Check Price
Sign In or Register