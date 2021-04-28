Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty backed by Allstate.
- Includes the trimmer, battery, and charger.
- Model: CMCST920M1
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
Most other sellers charge $300 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- convertible deck for discharge, mulching and bagging
- 7" front wheels, 8" back wheels
- 6-position height adjustment
- 140cc OHV Craftsman engine
- Model: 11A-A2SD791
Ace Rewards Members can cut $20 off for the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- cuts branches up to 3/4" thick
- full wrap-around handle
- includes V20 1.5Ah battery, charger, and blade cover
- Model: CMCHT810C1
That's the first time we've seen a new model on offer, and a current low by $19.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.) It also garners free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- edging and trimming orientations
- telescoping shaft
- Model: CMCST900D1
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
That ties our open-box mention from February and is the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed unit. (It's lowest now by $17.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Ego Power+ Professional Grade Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $250 for members (a low by $30).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $85 and a great price for a Craftsman tool set of this size as most stores charge $180. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by zip code.
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- metric & SAE
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" drives
- 6-point socket w/ fastener
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- Model: CMMT12025
