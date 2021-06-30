Craftsman 2.5-Gallon 1.75 HP Wet/Dry Vac for $24 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 2.5-Gallon 1.75 HP Wet/Dry Vac
$24 for members $30
free delivery w/ $50

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
  • also functions as a blower
  • cord wrap
  • portable
  • Model: CMXEVBE17250
