Macy's · 33 mins ago
Citizen Star Wars Limited Edition Eco-Drive Watch
$169 $225
free shipping

Coupon code "FRIEND" drops the price; most stores charge at least $203. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In Boba Fett.
Features
  • ion-plated stainless steel case
  • leather strap
  • quartz movement
  • powered by light
  • date display
  • water resistance to 330 feet
  • Model: AW1597-05W
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
