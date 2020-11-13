New
Refurb Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Ecosphere Chronograph 48mm Watch
$103 $415
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
  • A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
  • This coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
Features
  • stainless steel case
  • 48mm band
  • chronograph
  • 3 sub-dials
  • water resistant to 300 feet
  • Model: CA4155-12L
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
