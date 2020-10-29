New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens & Accessory Kit
$399 $449
free shipping

It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 24.7MP
  • 3 exposure modes
  • auto and manual focus
  • 9-Point AF System
  • accessory kit includes memory card, photo management and editing software
  • Model: 2727C002 KIT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 11% -- $399 Buy Now