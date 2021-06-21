Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses for $84
New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses
$84 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to drop it to $84.15. That's $15 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $85 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
  • integrated microphone
  • blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
  • up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
  • Model: 833416-0100
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sunglasses eBay Bose
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% $100 (exp 1 wk ago) $84 Buy Now