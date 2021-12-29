This is a low by $50, although most retailers charge $329. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Triple Black at this price.
- Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
- up to 17-hour runtime
- IP55 waterproof
- Model: 858366-1110
Published 21 min ago
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
You'll find savings on a range of items including backpacks, shoes, suglasses, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Members get an extra 20% off one item via "OUTLETWARM".
- Pictured is the Gregory Men's Exode 26 Pack for $55.78 for members ($54 off).
Choose from several models and colors with prices starting at $48. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony SRS-SB13 Wireless Portable Speaker for $48 ($12 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Choose from three waterproof portable models in this selection. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Alpine Turn1 Waterproof Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $129.95 after savings.
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
It's $140 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Black/White pictured).
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sweat- & Weather-Resistant Design
- Multi-Point Pairing with Voice Prompts
- StayHear+ Eartips for Stability
- Bluetooth Wireless with NFC Pairing
- Model: 761529-0010
That is $70 less tan you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Triple Black or White Smoke at this price.
- USB-C charging
- Quiet and Aware modes
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- Model: 866724-0100
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI Input
- Optical TOSLINK audio input
- 3.5mm aux input
- 3.5mm subwoofer output
- measures 23.4" x 2.2" x 4"
