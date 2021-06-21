Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System for $441
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System
$441 $519
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get $158 less than what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 13" tall
  • built-in handle
  • auto EQ
  • Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
  • Model: S1 Pro
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $441 Buy Now